Stray bullet flies through College Hill woman’s bedroom, lands in bath

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A College Hill woman says that she is lucky to be alive after a bullet came flying through her bedroom window.
“I heard ‘pow pow pow pow,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my, that must be gunshots. It sounds like gunshots,’” said the woman who did not want to be identified for her safety.
Police say the gunfire rang out on Belmont Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The woman who lives in the nearby apartment tells us she was working at her dining room table when she heard the gun shots.
“So I didn’t get up, I just sat there for a few minutes then, I went and walked into my apartment, and there was a hole in my curtain.”
The bullet didn’t stop there. After it busted through her curtain, it went through two walls — a bedroom wall, a hallway wall, right into her bathroom, with the bullet landing in the tub.
“It was really scary. I was really scared. I was nervous. By the grace of God, I’m telling you, I was on my way in the bedroom to straighten up, but I didn’t, I just kept sitting there working, so I was just thankful I wasn’t in my bedroom at the time.”
She still isn’t sure how close the shooters where to her apartment.
Police say a man was walking on the sidewalk when a car drove by and a person inside started shooting before the pedestrian started shooting back. It was one of those bullets that went into the apartment.
The woman says she’s just thankful no one was hurt.
“There’s people walking their dog and walking back and forth, so anything, anybody could have gotten hurt, but thank God they didn’t,” she said.
Police say they believe the shooting started on Cedar Avenue and then carried over to Belmont.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD District 5 at (513) 569-8500.
