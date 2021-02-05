‘Tip-off’ challenge continues: UC fan leaves $2K tip at R.P. McMurphy’s

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More UC and XU fans got in on the “Crosstown Tip-off Challenge.”
On Thursday, a UC fan left a $2,000 tip for R.P. McMurphy’s Irish Pub staff members on a $39.89 bill.
The tipper wrote, “Guys. Your staff is awesome! JEB rules! Go UC! Go big or go home!”
R.P. McMurphy’s said this was an extra special tip for the because it honored Tri-State restaurant owner Jeremy Bowman, who passed away at the end of 2020 from COVID-19.
“We are so appreciative of the support within the community and can’t wait to see where it goes from here. Time to zip it up, XU! LET’S GOOOO,” the pub posted on social media.
Monday night the Incline Public House posted a $1,500 tip left by a gracious customer who wrote, “I love both teams! Support our restaurants!”
Tuesday morning The Echo in Hyde Park posted a $1,500 cash tip left by a Xavier fan: “This is OUR City! Go X!”
The challenge started at Zip’s Cafe in Mt. Lookout on Jan. 9th when they shared on Facebook a napkin that thanked their hard-working staff with a $1,000 tip, ending the note with “Go Xavier.”
Over the next few weeks, tips went up in increments of a few dollars at Keystone Bar and Grill, Goose and Elder, Chandler’s Burger Bistro, Sacred Beast, O’Bryon’s Bar and Grill, Skyline Chili, China Gourmet, Red Feather and elsewhere.
In total, more than $17,000 have been left on the Queen City’s tabletops thanks to the challenge
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.