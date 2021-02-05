Trevor Bauer says he’ll sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Trevor Bauer says he’ll sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers
Jul 26, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports (Source: David Kohl)
By Jared Goffinet | February 5, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 3:32 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19/AP) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher and NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer says he will sign with World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bauer confirmed the news with a video he posted to Twitter:

Bauer was born in North Hollywood and played baseball at UCLA.

He is the first pitcher in Reds history to win the Cy Young award.

Bauer finished the 2020 season 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA and 100 strikeouts over the course of 11 games.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.