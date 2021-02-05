Trevor Bauer says he’ll sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers

CINCINNATI (FOX19/AP) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher and NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer says he will sign with World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Bauer confirmed the news with a video he posted to Twitter:
Bauer was born in North Hollywood and played baseball at UCLA.
He is the first pitcher in Reds history to win the Cy Young award.
Bauer finished the 2020 season 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA and 100 strikeouts over the course of 11 games.
