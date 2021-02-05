Uniquely dangerous East Price Hill intersection must be fixed, advocates say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Darlene Smith was in the process of turning at the intersection of Glenway Avenue and Quebec Road in East Price Hill on Nov. 27 when she got hit.
Months later, memories of the crash still haunt her.
“That day was very traumatic,” she said. “I have issues now with even getting in the car, because I am like... Is something going to happen? Is something going to happen?”
Smith isn’t alone — not in being part of a crash at that intersection, nor likely in the emotional scars that followed.
Cincinnati police, appraising the 62-plus crashes reported there since 2016, call the intersection a “high-volume” crash location.
Thirteen crashes happened in 2020 alone. 2021 has already seen its first.
The intersection is part of an ODOT study on the Warsaw Avenue corridor, which recommends a road diet with bike lanes and roundabouts to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety. The city is currently accepting feedback on the recommendations, bundled into the so-called Warsaw Avenue Safety Project.
According to the city, steps have already been taken to improve safety along the corridor, including improved signage, pedestrian-activated flashing lights at crosswalks and 24-hour street parking.
But the intersection of Quebec and Glenway (which also tangentially includes Seton Avenue, Warsaw Avenue and a tangle of alleyways and entrances to surface lots) remains the crux of the problem.
It’s compounded by the amount of pedestrian traffic in the area, supplied by Elder High School, Seton High School and the Cincinnati Technology Academy School, all of which are located nearby.
“Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility, but if there is a dangerous intersection like this, then it’s the city’s responsibility to change [it,]” local activist Brian Garry said. “You can be driving carefully and still get hit. That’s a problem.”
Garry started Just Slow Down Cincinnati to draw citywide attention to problems pedestrian and driver safety. He suggests the intersection needs a different lighting pattern.
“It’s the only intersection,” he said, “where you can proceed on your green light and still be hit from the right — the only intersection of its type! And that shouldn’t occur.”
Garry says another concern is poor visibility for drivers.
“I mean, it’s very confusing, all the directions of the cars. At bare minimum, it needs to be treated as a four- or five-way intersection, not the way it’s treated currently.”
As for Smith, she says she’d like to see some changes as well.
“It seems like this intersection has been an issue for quite some time. I just don’t understand why it’s taking so, so many accidents — or maybe deaths — to make a change to it,” she said.
The Warsaw Avenue Safety Project contains three alternative lane configurations for the intersection. You can review them and complete a survey here.
