Weekend Snow Chances & Colder Air Moves In Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - No precipitation will be falling for the Friday morning commute but with temperatures falling into the low 20s some icy patches are possible on untreated surfaces. Otherwise a sun and cloud mix with highs in the mid 30′s Friday afternoon.
Saturday dry in the mid 30′s with our second system that arrives Saturday evening after 8pm with snow. Snow will fall overnight into Sunday early morning with a few more slick spots, we could see up to 1 inch possible.
New model runs have the third system arriving late Monday with snow ending late Tuesday afternoon or early evening. This brings snow and falling temperatures into the mid 20′s.
Behind the third system arctic air arrives with high temperatures in the 20s and low temperatures in the teens and single digits above zero from next Thursday through Valentine’s Day, Sunday February 14th.
