11-year-old girl missing from Reading home, police say

READING, Ohio (FOX19) - Reading police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 11-year-old girl.
Carolyn Jones was last seen Wednesday at 9 p.m. getting into a silver sedan on Marion Avenue, then leaving the area, police say.
She was wearing pink pants and a gray shirt with a multi-colored heart on it, according to police.
She is known to frequent Union Township and Florence, Ky.
Jones is described as 4′0″ and 105 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Reading PD at 513.733.4122.
