Driver charged in Christmas crash that killed woman, 65, on Glenway Ave.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local woman has been charged in a Christmas Day crash that killed one and seriously injured another.
The crash occurred early on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill.
Sherry Smith, 39, lost control of her van in a curve, traveled left of center and hit a car driven by 58-year-old Gladys Hutcheon. Gail Duncan, 65, was a passenger in the car.
Hutcheon and Duncan were on their way to work at a nursing home, according to family friends.
Duncan was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries and would pass away there.
“I had to go up and take her off life support on Christmas Eve,” Tracy Lawson, Duncan’s daughter, said. “That’s the hardest thing that I have ever done in my life.”
Hutcheon was also hospitalized with serious injuries. Friends told FOX19 NOW at the end of December that she had suffered a broken leg and arm as well as broken ribs. She remains in the hospital as of this writing.
Smith was not injured.
Police said afterwards excessive speed and impairment were believed to be factors in the crash.
A report Lawson provided to FOX19 NOW from the Ohio Department of Public Safety shoes Smith blew a 0.168, more than double the legal limit.
Smith was arrested Thursday and is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault.
Lawson says Smith should have been arrested sooner.
“I mean, a month and a half has gone by, and she’s been enjoying her life while we are grieving and trying to sort all of this out,” she said.
Lawson says her mother was her best friend.
“I miss hearing her voice. I miss being able to talk to her about anything. She was always there for me... I just... I miss everything.”
Smith pleaded not guilty in court Friday. The judge set her bond at 10 percent of $100,000.
“I’m just glad that she is incarcerated and she can’t do this to someone else’s family and put them through the pain that we have been, because it’s indescribable,” Lawson said. “It’s horrible.”
Smith is due back in court Feb. 18.
