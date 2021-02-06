Fire causes $200K in damages at Avondale Food Mart, District Fire Chief says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A fire at the Avondale Food Mart occurred Saturday morning, causing $200,000 in damages, District Fire Chief Curtis Goodman said.
Officers say they received a call about the fire around 9:20 a.m. at Reading Road and Ridgeway Avenue.
No one was inside the store during the time of the fire, Chief Goodman said.
Chief Goodman says no injuries were reported.
It is unclear how the fire occurred.
Officers say Duke Energy was notified.
Police are still investigating.
