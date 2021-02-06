Price Hill woman up for parole after ‘chilling’ 1984 murder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Price Hill woman will be up for parole next month, 37 years after she was infamously convicted for murdering her husband and enlisting their children in burying his body.
Among those who want to make sure she stays behind bars is one of her children, Roxanne Wagner.
According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters, Linda Couch shot her husband, Walter, in the head, wrapped his body in a rug and buried him in their Price Hill back yard.
Couch persuaded her three young children, a neighbor and her father-in-law to help dig a hole in the yard, telling them it was for drainage issues and to plant grass seed, Deters recounts.
Wagner’s put an ocean between herself and the deed since then; she currently lives in Ghana.
Still, even today, she can’t get past it — part of the reason she says Couch needs to stay in jail, even though she also says her father was abusive.
“It’s something I’ll never be able to escape,” she told FOX19 NOW Friday.
Speaking of Couch, Wagner adds, “There’s no remorse, no sympathy, nothing on her part. She’s never admitted to what she’s done.”
Deters’s account bears out Couch’s painstaking denialism in the immediate aftermath of the murder.
She repeatedly lied to Walter’s close family about where he was. She told their kids he’d simply left.
She went on a spending spree and bought new furniture. She applied for various loans. She forged the deed to their home and transferred it to her name.
She even took the children on vacation.
More than a week later, Walter’s parents, having grown suspicious about the hole in the backyard, decided to investigate. That’s when they found his body.
Couch was sentenced to life in prison. The Ohio Parole Board has turned her down at each of her multiple previous hearings.
“I really don’t want her to get out,” Wagner said. “I really don’t want her to get paroled.”
Amy Clausing with the prosecutor’s office shares the sentiment.
“This idea that she should get mercy because of something she discusses years later,” Clausing said of Couch’s claims of spousal abuse, “we’re just not buying it.”
Andy Nadel, a 30-year veteran of the prosecutor’s office, says Couch’s case stands out as “gruesome” and “chilling” for turning Walter’s loved ones into unwitting participants.
“Couch deserves every day of her life sentence, and I hope that the community will join our office in opposing her possible parole,” Nadel said.
The community can email the Ohio Parole Authority at the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s website.
