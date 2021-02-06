Light Snow Tonight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day because another snow-maker arrives Saturday evening with scattered light snow showers and light accumulations of around an inch or less. Snow will fall overnight into Sunday early morning with a few more slick spots possible. A few flurries will linger into Sunday afternoon in spots.
Another weak, wimpy, winter storm will arrive Monday evening and bring a few light snow showers to the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Once again it looks like less than 1″ will fall and the only inconvenience will be isolated icy patches.
Behind the third system arctic air arrives with high temperatures in the 20s and low temperatures in the teens and single digits above zero from next Thursday through Valentine’s Day, Sunday February 14th.
