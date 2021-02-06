Man dies in Warren County fire, firefighters say

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -One man died after an accidental fire occurred in Warren County Friday night, a firefighter from the Deerfield Township Fire Department said.
The fire occurred in the 8500 block of Davis Road around 9 p.m.
Firefighters say they had difficulty putting out the fire due to hoarding in the home. Nearly every room was 70% full.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Officials are still investigating.
