Man dies in Warren County fire, firefighters say

Man dies in Warren County fire, firefighters say
One man is dead after a fire occurred in Deerfield Township Friday night. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | February 6, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 8:41 AM

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -One man died after an accidental fire occurred in Warren County Friday night, a firefighter from the Deerfield Township Fire Department said.

The fire occurred in the 8500 block of Davis Road around 9 p.m.

Firefighters say they had difficulty putting out the fire due to hoarding in the home. Nearly every room was 70% full.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Officials are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.