Missing 11-year-old girl found, police say

READING, Ohio (FOX19) - Reading police say the 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday has been found.
Carolyn Jones is now safe with family members, police say.
Reading PD posted on Facebook saying, “Reading PD is very happy to report that Carolyn Jones has been located and is safe with family. Thanks to everyone for all the shares and information that was provided.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.