Nearly 3K COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, reported nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.
Health officials say 2,855 cases were reported. Since the pandemic started, there have been 637,987 people diagnosed with the virus.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 20 new cases (5,168 total)
- Fayette County: 11 new cases (2,611 total)
- Franklin County: Eight new cases (1,557 total)
- Ohio County: One new case (512 total)
- Ripley County: 17 new cases (3,147 total)
- Switzerland County: Four new cases (727 total)
- Union County: Seven new cases (652 total)
Health officials say the seven-day positivity rate for all tests from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30 is 7%.
The ISDH reported seven new COVID-19 deaths Saturday. There have been 11,346 total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic started.
No new deaths have been reported in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
More Hoosiers are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as Indiana begins its new phase.
Indiana residents ages 65 and older can sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
