Nearly 3K COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana
The Indiana State Department of Health reported nearly 3,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday. (Source: WFIE)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | February 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 1:00 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, reported nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Health officials say 2,855 cases were reported. Since the pandemic started, there have been 637,987 people diagnosed with the virus.

Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:

  • Dearborn County: 20 new cases (5,168 total)
  • Fayette County: 11 new cases (2,611 total)
  • Franklin County: Eight new cases (1,557 total)
  • Ohio County: One new case (512 total)
  • Ripley County: 17 new cases (3,147 total)
  • Switzerland County: Four new cases (727 total)
  • Union County: Seven new cases (652 total)

Health officials say the seven-day positivity rate for all tests from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30 is 7%.

The ISDH reported seven new COVID-19 deaths Saturday. There have been 11,346 total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic started.

No new deaths have been reported in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

More Hoosiers are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as Indiana begins its new phase.

Indiana residents ages 65 and older can sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

