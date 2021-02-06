Person flown by Air Care after car accident in Milford, Clermont County deputies say

MILFORD, Ohio (FOX19) -Clermont County deputies say that Air Care flew one person to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a crash occurred in Milford Saturday.
The three -vehicle accident happened around 7:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of Ohio 131, Ohio State Patrol, who also at the scene, said.
It is unclear how the accident occurred.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
OSP is still investigating.
