Scheduling 2nd dose of vaccine difficult work for some Hamilton County residents

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some in Hamilton County say they’re having problems getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
FOX19 NOW spoke with a woman employed as an attorney who is also a caretaker for her elderly mother. The woman, Ilana, preferred not to reveal her last name.
Ilana says getting the first dose was not a problem. But the second dose, which is supposed to be given a 28 days after the first, has been harder to come by.
“It is so difficult to get another appointment,” she said.
This week alone, Ilana says she’s spend hours online and on the phone trying to get an appointment that fits in her busy schedule and is still within the second dose’s recommended timeframe.
“On Tuesday I called the health department at least a dozen times,” she said.
Ilana had been trying to schedule an appointment for Tuesday of next week, which is exactly 28 days since she got her first dose. She says there were no appointments available until Feb. 11, and that doesn’t mesh with her work schedule.
“I found it concerning that there were no earlier appointments that would have correlated with the exact 28 days,” she said.
DDA regulations say people can get their second dose 3-4 days before or after the 28-day mark. Because of her work schedule, Ilana needed an appointment sooner.
She says when she called in, the Cincinnati Health Department offered her a walk-in appointment that would have been just 21 days after her first shot. She didn’t take it because she was concerned it could make the vaccine less effective.
“When you call and make an appointment, they’re not thinking about when you’re actually due for your second dose,” she said.
The health department did not comment on Ilana’s situation, but they did say they’ve hired 9 people to handle the influx of calls, and they are still being trained.
The say they do not schedule second doses when they administer first doses, as other providers do, because they don’t know the exact amount of vaccine doses the state will provide.
The department also says, so far, they have not had a single person miss the window for getting their second dose.
Right now, they’re continually evaluating and tweaking their system to ensure people are getting the vaccine as safely and efficiently as possible.
