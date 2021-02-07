Cold Temperatures Today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A cold afternoon is on tap. Daytime temperatures will only reach the mid 20s, but conditions will remain dry during the afternoon.
New model runs have the third system arriving late Monday with snow ending late Tuesday afternoon or early evening. This brings snow and falling temperatures into the mid 20s.
Arctic air arrives behind the third system with high temperatures in the 20s and low temperatures in the teens and single digits above zero from next Thursday through Valentine’s Day, Sunday February 14th.
Another weak, wimpy, winter storm will arrive Monday evening and bring a few light snow showers to the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Once again, it looks like less than one inch will fall and the only inconvenience will be isolated icy patches.
