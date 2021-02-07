Driver jumps out of moving vehicle while leading Ohio troopers in chase, trooper say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The driver involved in leading the Ohio State Patrol on a chase Sunday jumped out of a moving vehicle before he was later arrested.
Around 8 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop the driver of a stolen 2017 Acura MDX, Branden Whitt, 30, on I-74 eastbound in Whitewater Township for driving 91 mph in a 65 mph area.
Troopers say Whitt failed to stop when troopers tried to stop him, and the chase continued through I-74. Whitt was unable to maintain control of the vehicle and hit a guardrail at milepost 11. He continued to drive, even after hitting the guardrail.
Whitt then exited Northbend Road, headed south, drove east on Westwood Northern Boulevard, south on Baltimore Avenue, and then ended on Beekman Street.
While on Beekman Street, Whitt jumped out of the moving vehicle in an attempt to evade troopers. Troopers say he led them on a short foot pursuit before he was tased and then arrested.
The unoccupied vehicle hit a parked car, pushing it into another parked vehicle.
Whitt did sustain injuries from jumping out of the moving vehicle.
He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, troopers said.
Troopers say he faces charges of receiving stolen property, failing to comply with lawful order, reckless operation, operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under suspension, and not wearing a seatbelt.
State troopers are still investigating.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
