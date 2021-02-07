Fiona’s mother, Bibi the hippo, celebrates her 22nd Birthday at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The world’s most famous hippo’s mother, Bibi is celebrating her 22nd birthday this Super Bowl Sunday at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.
Zoo officials say Bibi was born in Feb. 1999 in St. Louis, MO. She and Henry had Fiona in Jan. 2017. Fiona was born six weeks before her due date at 29 pounds and was in intensive care at the zoo.
By the end of Jan. of that same year, Fiona was still 20 pounds underweight. With the help of the health team at the zoo, Fiona now weighs around 1,300 pounds.
Her mother, who now weighs over 3,000 pounds, spends more time with her daughter-especially after Henry died after a battle with a chronic illness in 2017.
Those who would like to see Bibi and Fiona can do so by purchasing tickets online.
