House a ‘total loss’ after fire occurs in Reily Township, fire chief says

REILY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -A house in Reily Township is a total loss after a fire occurred Sunday morning, Fire Chief of the Reily Township Fire Department Dennis Conrad said.
Conrad states that firefighters were called for a fire in the basement of a house located in the 1600 block of Dunwoody Road around 8 a.m.
When they arrived, the floors were already starting to fall in in the basement. Conrad says that within a matter of five minutes, it broke through the upstairs.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Conrad says the family got out safely and staying at a neighbor’s house. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
All mutual aid departments came in to help the firefighters.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.