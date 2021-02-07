House a ‘total loss’ after fire occurs in Reily Township, fire chief says

House a ‘total loss’ after fire occurs in Reily Township, fire chief says
Reily Township firefighters were at the scene of a major fire on Dunwoody Road Sunday morning. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | February 7, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 3:01 PM

REILY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -A house in Reily Township is a total loss after a fire occurred Sunday morning, Fire Chief of the Reily Township Fire Department Dennis Conrad said.

Conrad states that firefighters were called for a fire in the basement of a house located in the 1600 block of Dunwoody Road around 8 a.m.

When they arrived, the floors were already starting to fall in in the basement. Conrad says that within a matter of five minutes, it broke through the upstairs.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Conrad says the family got out safely and staying at a neighbor’s house. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

All mutual aid departments came in to help the firefighters.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.