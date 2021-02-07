How to make Chef Bambina’s buffalo chicken wontons

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -It is Super Bowl Sunday and for those who are looking for a last minute snack, these buffalo chicken wontons are super delicious and easy to make.
Ingredients:
- 8 oz cream cheese softened
- 1/2 cup hot sauce
- 1/2 cup shredded cheese of choice
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1/4 cup scallions chopped
- 1 package wonton wrappers
- 4 celery sticks
- 4 carrots
- 1 cup ranch for dipping sauce
- Canola oil for frying
Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl, blend the softened cream cheese with the buffalo sauce, garlic powder and onion powder.
- Add shredded cheese then mix until combined.
- Chop up the scallions and add them to the cream cheese mixture.
- Add Shredded Chicken and mix.
- On a dry surface, place one wonton wrapper. Add 1 tsp of the cream cheese mixture to the middle of the wonton.
- With you finger, put a little water along the edges and fold in half diagonally. Press all the edges to completely seal.
- Heat the canola oil on medium heat in a frying pan about 350.. Add a little piece of wonton wrapper to the oil to test if it’s hot enough. When the oil bubbles around the wonton wrapper I s ready for frying.
- Add five or six wontons at a time. They will cook quickly as the oil heats so don’t add too many at a time. Once once side is golden flip and brown the other side.
- Drain on paper towel or rack and serve with ranch dipping sauce, carrots and celery.
