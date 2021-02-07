How to make Chef Bambina’s buffalo chicken wontons

By FOX19 Digital Staff | February 7, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 10:34 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -It is Super Bowl Sunday and for those who are looking for a last minute snack, these buffalo chicken wontons are super delicious and easy to make.

Ingredients:

  • 8 oz cream cheese softened
  • 1/2 cup hot sauce
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheese of choice
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1/4 cup scallions chopped
  • 1 package wonton wrappers
  • 4 celery sticks
  • 4 carrots
  • 1 cup ranch for dipping sauce
  • Canola oil for frying

Directions:

  • In a large mixing bowl, blend the softened cream cheese with the buffalo sauce, garlic powder and onion powder.
  • Add shredded cheese then mix until combined.
  • Chop up the scallions and add them to the cream cheese mixture.
  • Add Shredded Chicken and mix.
  • On a dry surface, place one wonton wrapper. Add 1 tsp of the cream cheese mixture to the middle of the wonton.
  • With you finger, put a little water along the edges and fold in half diagonally. Press all the edges to completely seal.
  • Heat the canola oil on medium heat in a frying pan about 350.. Add a little piece of wonton wrapper to the oil to test if it’s hot enough. When the oil bubbles around the wonton wrapper I s ready for frying.
  • Add five or six wontons at a time. They will cook quickly as the oil heats so don’t add too many at a time. Once once side is golden flip and brown the other side.
  • Drain on paper towel or rack and serve with ranch dipping sauce, carrots and celery.

