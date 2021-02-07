How to make potato soup with Alabama Que

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Soup is the perfect meal to have on a cold winter day, but what is even better is the potato soup from Cincinnati’s Alabama Que.
Here is how to make this delicious soup:
Ingredients
- 4 cups potatoes chopped (about 1.5 pounds)
- 6 cups water
- 4 tbsp butter
- 1 cup onion chopped
- 1 cup red bell peppers chopped
- 1 cup green bell peppers chopped
- 1 tsp granulated garlic
- 1 tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 tsp Alabama Que Rub or Season All (your favorite all purpose
- seasoning
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 3 tbsp corn starch
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
Put six cups of water in large pot, bring to a boil, add in 4 cups of chopped potatoes and cook for 20 minutes stirring constantly. Reduce heat after coming to a boil.
In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add in the onions, red bell peppers and green bell peppers. Cook, stirring occasionally for 5 minutes or until they begin to soften. After softening, place them inside pot with potatoes.
Add granulated garlic, black pepper, salt, and your favorite all purpose seasoning. Stir everything around the pot, for 45 seconds.
Place heavy cream in measuring cup or bowl and whisk in the corn starch.
Make sure both ingredients are mix completely and slowly pour into pot. Stir for about a minute and add 1 cup of cheddar cheese let simmer for about 8-10 minutes. Make sure you stir every 2 minutes!
You can increase or decrease salt/pepper for taste. For thicker soup increase corn starch or use a potato masher to mash some of the potatoes (about half of them).
For serving (optional): Chopped green onions, sour cream, extra shredded cheese and/or hot sauce.
