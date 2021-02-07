Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine still very effective UC professor says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A Professor of Infectious Disease at the University of Cincinnati says that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is still worth signing up for, despite its 66% effectiveness.
“I think that understanding the interpretation of the actual science is a little harder than we can make a soundbite seem,” Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum said.
With Moderna testing at 94% effective and Pfizer testing at 95%, Dr. Fichtenbaum expects that people will have a preference in which vaccine they will receive.
“When we continue to test new vaccines, we’re testing them in a different environment where there are these strains that are emerging where the vaccine may not respond as well,” Dr. Fichtenbaum said. “So, if we tested Maderna or Pfizer vaccine under those conditions, would they still be the same as 95%? I’m not so certain.
“I don’t think that we should jump to any false conclusions about getting any one vaccine verses another. I think if we get enough vaccines in the arms of people we’ll all be better protected,” Dr. Fichtenbaum said.
