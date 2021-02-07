2 people hospitalized after shooting occurs between 2 vehicles in Colerain Township

Police were at the scene of a shooting in Colerain Township Saturday. (Source: AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | February 7, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 3:57 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred between two vehicles just south of Northgate mall late Saturday night.

Officers say they found a Camaro that ran off the road and hit a pole in the 9400 block of Colerain Ave. The driver and passenger were taken to a nearby hospital and is in serious condition.

Officers do not have a suspect.

Police are still investigating.

