Police investigate fatal crash in College Hill

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) -Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in College Hill around 11 p.m. Saturday.
Officers say Luke Gamble, 26, was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion westbound on North Bend Road. Gamble lost control of the car, crossed the center line, and hit a gray 2018 Lincoln MKX traveling eastbound in the 1400 block of West North Bend Road.
Gamble was in critical condition and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
Saundra Williams, 53, the driver of the Lincoln, has minor injuries. Officers say she was also transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Officers say Gamble was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, and Williams was wearing one.
Impairment does not seem to be a factor.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
