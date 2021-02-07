Police search for missing Butler County attorney at Tennessee park

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Police are scouring a state park in Tennessee to locate a missing Butler County attorney, officials said.
Robert James Qucsai III, 42, was last seen entering Cummins Falls State Park around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Officials said Qucsai’s car was located in a parking lot, but police have found no sign of him and all attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful, officials said.
Cummins Falls is a 282-acre state park located nine miles north of Cookeville, Tennessee, according to the park’s website.
According to his Linkedin page, Qucsai wa part-time public defender in Butler County and a University of Cincinnati graduate.
On Thursday, the Ohio Supreme Court suspended Qucsai’s ability to practice law after he failed to respond to a formal complaint, according to court documents.
He was admitted to practice law in 2004.
He was last known to be wearing dark pants and a gray hoodie, officials said.
Anyone with information regarding Qucsai’s whereabouts is urged to call investigators at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
