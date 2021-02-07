Police search for missing Butler County attorney at Tennessee park

Robert James Qucsai III, 42, was last seen entering Cummins Falls State Park around 1:30 p.m. (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Quinlan Bentley | February 7, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 7:04 PM

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Police are scouring a state park in Tennessee to locate a missing Butler County attorney, officials said.

Robert James Qucsai III, 42, was last seen entering Cummins Falls State Park around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Officials said Qucsai’s car was located in a parking lot, but police have found no sign of him and all attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful, officials said.

Cummins Falls is a 282-acre state park located nine miles north of Cookeville, Tennessee, according to the park’s website.

According to his Linkedin page, Qucsai wa part-time public defender in Butler County and a University of Cincinnati graduate.

On Thursday, the Ohio Supreme Court suspended Qucsai’s ability to practice law after he failed to respond to a formal complaint, according to court documents.

He was admitted to practice law in 2004.

He was last known to be wearing dark pants and a gray hoodie, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding Qucsai’s whereabouts is urged to call investigators at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

