Taste of Belgium introducing a soup calendar
Taste of Belgium's Josh Baker - Soups offered on the restaurant's new calendar
By Catherine Bodak | February 6, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 7:29 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Taste of Belgium is introducing a soup calendar, every day will have a new flavor.

This cold and snowy weather is perfect for soup.

“All the soups start out vegan and gluten-free. So if you get them without the topping on them, they are vegan and gluten-free,” says Josh Baker from Taste of Belgium.

Every day of the week they are going to have a new soup on the menus, Feb. 6, Carrot and ginger

“It has a little bit of chili oil on it, toasted papedas and a little bit of sour cream on it and all the soups are served with a baguette,” says Baker.

These items will stay on the menu through winter.

“Then as we move to spring, we will probably mix things up with some lighter versions,” says Baker.

