A $3,000 tip put UC further in the lead in the Crosstown ‘tip off’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - UC soars past Xavier with a $3,000 tip left Sunday afternoon at Clutch in OTR.
Clutch wrote to FOX19, “We can’t thank everyone enough for supporting us, and we are truly amazed at everyones generosity! UC we see you, Xaiver, your turn!”
The Crosstown ‘Tip Off’ Challenge took another huge jump Friday after two tippers left more than $4,600 in total at different local restaurants.
Around 2 p.m., a customer left a $2,151 tip at Mio’s Pizzeria on Short Vine, beating Thursday’s $2,000 tip at R.P. McMurphy’s.
“Bearcats rule!” The customer wrote.
Just hours later, UC stretched its lead on a whopping $2,500 tip left at Kirby’s Tavern in Loveland.
“Go UC,” the customer said.
In total, more than $26,500 have been left on the Queen City’s tabletops thanks to the challenge
Monday night the Incline Public House posted a $1,500 tip left by a gracious customer who wrote, “I love both teams! Support our restaurants!”
Tuesday morning The Echo in Hyde Park posted a $1,500 cash tip left by a Xavier fan: “This is OUR City! Go X!”
The challenge started at Zip’s Cafe in Mt. Lookout on Jan. 9th when they shared on Facebook a napkin that thanked their hard-working staff with a $1,000 tip, ending the note with “Go Xavier.”
Over the next few weeks, tips went up in increments of a few dollars at Keystone Bar and Grill, Goose and Elder, Chandler’s Burger Bistro, Sacred Beast, O’Bryon’s Bar and Grill, Skyline Chili, China Gourmet, Red Feather and elsewhere.
FULL LIST OF TIPS SO FAR:
Jan. 9: Zip’s Cafe - $1,000 for XU
Jan. 14: Keystone Bar & Grill -$1,001 UC
Jan. 25: Goose and Elder - $1,002 for XU
Jan. 27: Chandler’s - $1,005 for UC
Jan. 28: Sacred Beast - $1,007 for XU
Jan. 28: O’Bryon’s Bar And Grill - $1,006 for UC
Jan. 29: Dead Low Brewing - $1,010 for XU
Jan. 28: Arnold’s Bar and Grill - $1,008 on $120.91 for UC
Jan. 30: Red Feather - $1,010 for UC
Jan. 30: China Gourmet - $1,010 for UC
Jan. 31: Skyline Chili Oakley - $1,015 for UC
Jan. 31: Bellevue Bistro - $1,100 for XU
Jan. 31: Zip’s Cafe - $1,250 for UC
Feb. 1: Incline Public House - $1,500 for both teams
Feb. 2: The Echo - $1,500 for XU
Feb. 4: JTaps Sports Bar & Grill - $1,690.69 UC
Feb. 4: The Holy Grail Tavern and Grill - $1,051.37 for UC
Feb. 4: Montgomery Inn - $1,234 for UC
Feb. 4: R P McMurphy’s - $2,000 for UC
Feb. 5: Mio’s Pizzaria - $2,151 for UC
Feb. 5: Kirby’s Tavern - $2,500 for UC
