Butler County woman found dead in creek

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) - A Butler County woman in her 50s whose husband reported her missing was found dead in five inches of water in a Warren County creek over the weekend, according to the county coroner’s office.
The woman in her mid-50s and from Hamilton, said coroner’s investigator Doyle Burke.
She was last seen late Saturday at Miami Valley Gaming on Ohio 63 and wandered off, he tells FOX19 NOW.
She was found about 9 a.m. Sunday by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, which used a drone.
There were no visible signs of foul play, Burke said.
