Cold again Monday morning with light snow late

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It will be a cold start on Monday with temperatures in the teens and overcast skies. Temperatures will rise slowly through the 20s and top out in the low to mid 30s.
Our next chance for a few light snow showers comes Monday evening and continues through Monday night. This system is only expected to bring about one to two inches of snow to the FOX19 NOW viewing area. The only inconvenience will be isolated icy patches.
We will see a similar set up for Tuesday with mostly cloudy sky conditions and highs again in the middle range 30s. Our second chance for snow comes very late Tuesday night. There is a possibility that some of the snow will continue into Wednesday morning, changing over to a wintry mix and even freezing rain.
Behind the third system, arctic air arrives Wednesday night into Thursday with high temperatures in the 20s and low temperatures in the teens and single digits above zero. The winter chill continues through Valentine’s Day, Sunday, February 14th.
