1 dead in Mt. Auburn shooting
Cincinnati police are on scene of a homicide in Mt. Auburn. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | February 8, 2021 at 6:08 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 7:17 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are on scene of a homicide in Mt. Auburn.

A shooting victim was found down at an apartment complex parking lot at Auburn Avenue and Southern Avenue about 5 a.m. Monday, police say.

No arrests have been made.

