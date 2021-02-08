Here’s when snow arrives, how much

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More snow is headed to the Tri-State as arctic air moves in to stay for a while.
Monday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect 4 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperatures are falling into the low teens with single digit wind chills.
Later, the high will only warm to 30 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.
FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo is tracking 2-3 inches of snow that he says will arrive starting Monday night,
Roads will get slick late Monday and early Tuesday, especially on untreated surfaces, but expect icy areas especially of main roads.
More snow is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, when it changes to a wintry mix and even freezing rain.
Arctic air air will stick around Wednesday night into Thursday.
Daytime highs will struggle to reach the 20s.
Overnight lows will dip into the teens and single digits.
The winter chill will stick around through the weekend including Valentine’s Day on Sunday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.