Man to be sentenced in Pierce Township double-homicide

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The man who pleaded guilty in a Pierce Township double-homicide will be sentenced on Monday.
Craig Walker, 25, shot and killed Jeffrey R. Hutchins, 24, of Amelia, and Nicholas D. Hudson, 20, of Batavia.
The shooting happened in Nov. 2019 in the area of 304 St. Andrews Drive.
According to court documents, Walker says he shot the men during a weed deal.
Walker was set to sell the men weed, but allegedly overheard them on the phone beforehand saying they were going to rob him, the documents say. He goes on to explain they did try to rob him, at which point he allegedly shot one of the men on purpose and the other by accident.
