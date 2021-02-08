Man charged in Colerain Township that injured 2

Michael Griffith (Source: Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | February 8, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 9:13 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man has been charged after two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting just south of Northgate mall late Saturday night.

Officers say they found a Camaro that ran off the road and hit a pole in the 9400 block of Colerain Ave. The driver and passenger were taken to a nearby hospital and is in serious condition.

According to court documents, Michael Griffith fired multiple rounds into a vehicle and chased the victims in his vehicle as they attempted to escape.

Griffith struck the victim’s vehicle from behind and pushed them into a utility pole.

He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center for felonious assault.

