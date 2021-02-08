Man charged in Colerain Township that injured 2

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man has been charged after two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting just south of Northgate mall late Saturday night.
Officers say they found a Camaro that ran off the road and hit a pole in the 9400 block of Colerain Ave. The driver and passenger were taken to a nearby hospital and is in serious condition.
According to court documents, Michael Griffith fired multiple rounds into a vehicle and chased the victims in his vehicle as they attempted to escape.
Griffith struck the victim’s vehicle from behind and pushed them into a utility pole.
He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center for felonious assault.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.