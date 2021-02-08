Man arrested after shooting brother in NKY

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A man was arrested and charged Monday after shooting his brother twice in Hebron.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Phyllis Court on Sunday after receiving multiple 911 calls stating individuals were fighting and gunshots were heard.
Once on scene, deputies located shell casings in the roadway but did not immediately locate a suspect or victim.
The sheriff’s office said early Monday morning deputies received a report that a gunshot victim had arrived in the emergency room at St. Elizabeth in Florence.
David Kroth, 34, admitted to driving the gunshot victim to the hospital and said he was playing with a gun when the gun went off three times and shot his brother, 30-year-old Kaz Kroth, at least two times.
The sheriff’s office said David was intoxicated at the time and admitted to detectives that he was “being stupid, screwing around.”
Kaz was treated and released from the hospital.
David was charged with assault and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
He is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
