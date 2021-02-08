Maslow’s Army seeks help from community to serve homeless this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Maslow’s Army works every winter to help people on the street get out of the cold, but they say they need help from the community to do it.
That’s especially true this week with bitterly cold temperatures and more snow coming.
The charity’s new homeless shelter in Queensgate, The Todd B. Portune Memorial Day Center, opened early Sunday and won’t close until 5 p.m. Wednesday so everyone has a warm and safe refuge.
With the center open more hours this week due to the weather, Maslow’s Army is asking the public to donate meals and money for its clients.
They say they plan to serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner plus snacks.
If you can help, call 859-491-ARMY (2769).
The Todd B. Portune Memorial Day Center has now been open daily for more than a month at 516 Linn St.
It serves over 100 people experiencing homelessness nearly every day, provides lunch, has a new computer lab, and, because of donations, gives out clothes and hygiene products to whoever needs them.
Maslow’s Army says the center is essential in providing a warm and comfortable place for people experiencing homelessness to not only get out of the cold, but also to get access to some necessities and get connected with treatment and social services.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.