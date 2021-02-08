1,065 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,065 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
Indiana’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 640,744, the ISDH reports.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 11 new cases (5,199 total)
- Franklin County: Two new cases (1,563 total)
- Ohio County: One new case (513 total)
- Ripley County: Seven new cases (3,166 total)
- Switzerland County: Two new cases (729 total)
- Union County: Zero new cases (653 total)
The ISDH reported 58 more COVID-19 deaths on Monday. No county in the FOX19 NOW viewing area reported any additional deaths on Monday.
To date, 11,459 people in Indiana have died from the virus since March 16, 2020.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 6.6%.
More Hoosiers are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as Indiana begins its new phase.
Indiana residents ages 65 and older can now sign up and receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
