Ohio reports less than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases
Ohio residents ages 65 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. (Source: Isabelle Hanson/KFVS)
By Jared Goffinet | February 8, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 2:59 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - A possible sign of progress on Monday as Ohio’s COVID-19 key indicators are all below the recent averages.

Since launching its COVID-19 page, the Ohio Department of Health has closely followed four numbers to track the virus: cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions.

On Monday, the newly reported stats for all four of those indicators were below the 21-day average.

Monday's update shows all four indicators were below their 21-day average. (Source: Ohio Department of Health (ODH))

Here is a breakdown of total COVID-19 cases for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:

  • Adams County: 2,047 cases
  • Brown County: 3,504 cases
  • Butler County: 33,467 cases
  • Clermont County: 17,362 cases
  • Clinton County: 3,190 cases
  • Hamilton County: 69,562 cases
  • Highland County: 3,098 cases
  • Warren County: 21,220 cases

As of Monday, Ohio residents ages 65 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those with severe congenital or developmental disorders, and K-12 school employees that want to remain or return in-person learning are still eligible for the vaccine.

