Ohio reports less than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - A possible sign of progress on Monday as Ohio’s COVID-19 key indicators are all below the recent averages.
Since launching its COVID-19 page, the Ohio Department of Health has closely followed four numbers to track the virus: cases, deaths, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions.
On Monday, the newly reported stats for all four of those indicators were below the 21-day average.
Here is a breakdown of total COVID-19 cases for counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Adams County: 2,047 cases
- Brown County: 3,504 cases
- Butler County: 33,467 cases
- Clermont County: 17,362 cases
- Clinton County: 3,190 cases
- Hamilton County: 69,562 cases
- Highland County: 3,098 cases
- Warren County: 21,220 cases
As of Monday, Ohio residents ages 65 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Those with severe congenital or developmental disorders, and K-12 school employees that want to remain or return in-person learning are still eligible for the vaccine.
