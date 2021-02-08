OSP warns of intoxicated driving over SuperBowl weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As many enjoy watching this year’s Super Bowl matchup, Ohio State Patrol officers have been busy and on high alert.
”We have added manpower out there to help remove the impaired drivers on the roadways and keep them safe. This is not in the tri-state area, but it’s statewide,” says OSP officer Sgt. Brian Bost.
Due to COVID, this Super Bowl Sunday looks different than years past.
Bost says he believes fewer people will be out driving.
”Superbowl parties... people aren’t getting together. They’re staying home. That could very well be how this year plays out.”
However, Bost says he knows many may use the big game as an excuse to get out and consume alcohol as part of the game-day experience.
Bost says he is concerned about those who still get behind the wheel.
”We see this every year with impaired drivers, they put themselves at risk, and everybody else at risk that you know are out, going home or going to work,” Boost says.
OSHP says during last year’s Super Bowl weekend, troopers made 68 OVI arrests, from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. That was the highest number of OVI arrests in five years.
In that 24-hour period, there were three fatal crashes, killing three people. There also were 218 injuries, of which 23 were OVI-related.
Bost says as of now, the numbers for statewide arrests are down, and at his post, they haven’t arrested anyone yet.
However, he says they aren’t reading too much into these numbers because the night is still young, and it could still change.
He only hopes people plan a designated driver or take a safe ride home if they’ve been drinking.
