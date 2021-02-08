443 pounds of green cocaine seized since Oct. 1 by CBP officers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Since Oct. 1, 2020, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati have seized 50 shipments of green powder cocaine.
CBP says the total amount of cocaine in all 50 shipments was 433 pounds.
Originating from Peru and Columbia, the shipments were headed to individuals across the U.S., Canada, and Australia.
According to CBP, some of the shipments contained additional scheduled or controlled substances such as powdered mescaline and peyote.
The shipments were packaged to appear like matcha or moringa powder, both popular nutritional supplements, CBP said.
They were sent to CBP’s Laboratories and Scientific Services (LSS) for further testing and confirmed the powder contained cocaine.
“Our officers’ knowledge and exceptional training led them to realize these shipments needed further testing.” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said. “Their instincts combined with the professional scientific analysis available to CBP has kept this dangerous green powder out of our neighborhoods.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
