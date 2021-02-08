Pup rescued by Rumpke driver comes home

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A puppy found in the back of a Rumpke truck last week is home with the family of her rescuer.
Tipper, a female boxer mix, was discovered by Rumpke driver Aaron Kinsel last Wednesday. She had been stuffed in a backpack and thrown out by her previous owner.
The pup was taken home by Kinsel’s family Saturday afternoon after her successful surgery.
Vets found two broken bones on one of her legs. She was also suffering from dehydration.
One of her back legs was amputated Tuesday, but she is expected to recover fully.
“The surgery went well, and she is currently recovering at the veterinarian office,” a Rumpke spokesperson said on Twitter. “Aaron’s family is excited to get her home, which will hopefully happen next week.
“[Tipper] is the sweetest puppy and well-loved by all our staff members,” the West Side Animal Clinic wrote on Facebook. “We apologize to her new owners — she may already be a bit spoiled!”
Rumpke is paying for the veterinary bills.
If you’re wondering where the name comes from, a tipper is part of a garbage truck.
“A tipper is a mechanism used on the back of residential garbage trucks that helps pick up trash containers,” the Rumpke spokesperson said. “You could call it a driver’s helper.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.