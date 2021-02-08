‘Save Local’ campaign kicks off to help downtown businesses

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some businesses are feeling a renewed sense of hope thanks to a new campaign.
3CDC launched “Save Local” to help out businesses that are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rob McCleery, General Manager of Zablong, says he’s had to cut back his staff and hours just to get by.
“For the first 10 weeks, we closed down, and since we’ve been reopened it really depends on who is in downtown working,” McCleery said. “We’ve been really impacted by the fact that nobody is in downtown right now.”
The basis of the campaign is to spread the word about all of the specials and promotions going on across local businesses.
“Most places are struggling with capacity limits, curfew, and people’s valid concerns about not wanting to dine in places, not wanting to go to places, all those things have really affected businesses,” Emily Stowe with 3CDC said.
The organization will be sending out weekly emails on ways people can support businesses in person and also from home to all of its newsletter lists.
Some businesses have been more fortunate than others though during the pandemic.
Nikki Siababa, a barista at Deeper Roots, explains that the pandemic has not changed their approach all that much.
“For our business model, it’s been easy for us to transition to doing take away,” says Siababa. “We have a lot of regulars, who come out to support us, so we’ve been very fortunate throughout all of this.”
The Save Local campaign will run for about six to eight weeks.
3CDC officials tell FOX19 NOW the goal is to get businesses through February and March, so they are still here in the following months.
