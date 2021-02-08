Snow on the way by Monday evening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dry Monday morning with temperatures in the teens. Look for a high of 35 degrees Monday afternoon with clouds on the increase ahead of our next system. Look for snow showers developing after 5pm Monday evening and continues through early Tuesday morning.
Look for accumulation of 2 to 3 inches, with slick and icy roads likely late evening and early Tuesday. Snow showers taper by 6am on Tuesday.
Our second chance for snow comes Wednesday into Thursday with a big cold shot of air working into our world.
Behind the third system, arctic air arrives Wednesday night into Thursday with high temperatures in the 20s and low temperatures in the teens and single digits above zero. The winter chill continues through Valentine’s Day, Sunday, February 14th.
