Tips for taking your RV out in the winter

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While most pack up their RV during the summer months. Winter RV trips offer a break from the bustling summer season.
If you are planning a trip in the next few months here are some things to remember.
EVP Sales and Operation RV Trader Paige Bouma says to start with checking your plumbing and holding tank and make sure you are using RV specific antifreeze.
“Then there are some little quick tricks to make sure you stay nice and warm. Make sure you have curtains or rugs. Make sure you don’t have any drafts,” says Bouma
It is also important to do your research; some things may not be available in the winter months.
Bouma suggested you call to make sure places you want to camp are open, not just looking on their website.
“They may have adjusted hours, they may have different check-in and out times. They may even have different practices for check-in and check out,” Bouma says.
She also reminds campers that camp stores may be closed, and they may have limited amenities.
“Really do that research, so you are prepared on where you are going and what you are going to have available. Take the time to make sure that your RV is prepared and ready to go for this cold weather,” she suggests.
