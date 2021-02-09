AAA seeing increase in calls due to winter weather, pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - According to AAA representatives, AAA crews have been busier than usual due to an increase in calls.
Jenifer Moore, Senior Public Affairs Specialist, says AAA crews responded to more than 2,000 roadside assistance calls last week.
On Monday, she says that trend continued as snow fell in the Greater Cincinnati area.
“Today [Monday], we already received more than 500 calls around mid-afternoon, and that’s about 150 an hour since 8 a.m.,” Moore said.
Moore says they suspect that the COVID-19 pandemic has played a role in the increase of calls.
“People have been staying home, not really driving anywhere, so the car may have been sitting idly for months,” Moore said. “The battery could’ve worn down. Tires could’ve deflated.”
AAA teams are prepared to tackle another influx of calls as winter weather moves through the Tri-State this week.
“It could be drivers may need, if they get stuck at a particular point somewhere driving, they may need to be towed out somewhere,” Moore said. “They may have other issues that require a more detailed look under the hood, so we are definitely expecting that number to go up.”
Moore advises drivers to stay home during winter weather when possible, but says for those who do have to head out, it is best to be prepared for anything.
“Take the time right now to get your battery, your tires, any of the fluids, get them all checked,” she said.
Moore also said it is critical for drivers to keep an emergency kit inside of their vehicle.
