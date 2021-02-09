Allegiant announces new flights to Key West from CVG as low as $59

HEBRON, Ky. (FOX19) - As we dig out from the heaviest snow to sock our region in 13 years, a low cost carrier at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport announced new flights to Key West.
To celebrate the new service, Allegiant Airlines is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $59.
The twice-weekly flights to Key West International Airport will begin June 9.
“Key West is one of the most scenic, inviting outdoor destinations in Florida and we’re excited to provide Cincinnati residents with low-cost flights to get them there,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue.
Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.
“This low-cost direct flight to Key West is the only one in our region,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “Key West’s tagline is ‘Close to Perfect, Far from Normal’ and we’ve been living in far from normal times. I hope travelers will take advantage of this flight to such a unique and fun destination as well as Allegiant’s 20 other destinations from CVG. We are grateful for our partnership with Allegiant.”
Allegiant says it offers a unique option to Cincinnati-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels.
“Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less,” the company said in a news release Tuesday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.