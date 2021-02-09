Allegiant announces new flights to Key West from CVG as low as $59

“This low-cost direct flight to Key West is the only one in our region,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “Key West’s tagline is ‘Close to Perfect, Far from Normal’ and we’ve been living in far from normal times. I hope travelers will take advantage of this flight to such a unique and fun destination as well as Allegiant’s 20 other destinations from CVG. We are grateful for our partnership with Allegiant.”