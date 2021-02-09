Cincinnati crews continue to respond to snowfall

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Department of Public Services (DPS) crews continue to respond to the snowfall that hit the Cincinnati area overnight.
Overnight snowfall totals range from 10 inches in Fort Thomas and to nearly 5 in Mason, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron recorded 9.8 inches. They have not had more than 8 inches there since Feb. 6, 2010.
DPS said crews worked throughout the night are currently focusing on main thoroughfares. They will continue to work 12-hour shifts for the duration of the weather event.
Residents can track real-time winter operations data via the City of Cincinnati’s CincyInsights Snow Plow Tracker.
Helpful reminders to drivers:
- Give Crews Space to Work: Provide ample space between vehicles and crews, allowing them to do their job.
- Utilize Off-Street Parking: Parked vehicles along roadways are a major deterrent for crews when clearing snow and ice.
- Keep an Emergency Kit Ready: Pack an emergency vehicle kit, including a blanket, socks, cell phone, batteries, flashlights, and snacks while driving in winter conditions. It’s always better to be overly prepared while traveling in uncertain weather.
- Extend Caution While Traveling: Even at temperatures above freezing, if weather conditions are wet, you might encounter ice on exposed roadways like bridges, underpasses or hills. Allow more room to brake, when traveling during the winter season.
- Slow Down
