Dozens of school closings, delays

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dozens of school are closed or delayed Tuesday with the Tri-State waking up to the heaviest snowfall in more than 11 years - and it’s still coming down.
Most of the Tri-State is under a Winter Storm Warning until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Heavy snow is blanketing the highways and main routes. Southbound Interstate 71/75 was closed near the split, but it just reopened about 4:30 a.m.
But the damage already is done with traffic backed up for several miles on southbound I-75 into downtown Cincinnati.
Southbound I-71remains closed past Reading Road with traffic at a standstill near Gilbert Avenue.
Watch LIVE team coverage on FOX19 NOW Morning News.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.