Ethan the dog inspires bill to make animal torture a Kentucky felony

“We want to thank State Rep. Chris Freeland for sponsoring House Bill 57, which seeks to expand the definition of animal torture to include intentional gross neglect/abandonment,” a post on the KHS Facebook page reads. “KENTUCKY RESIDENTS: If you live in Kentucky, we encourage you to contact your house representative and thank them for caring about companion animals like Ethan. Ask them to support, co-sponsor and vote for HB 57.”