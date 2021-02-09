Family mourns North College Hill crash victim

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - The family of a man who died in a North College Hill crash Saturday night is mourning the sudden death of their loved one.
Luke Gamble, 26, was driving west on North Bend Road when he lost control of his car, crossed the center line and hit an SUV in the 1400 block of West North Bend Road, according to police.
Gamble was was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
Officers say Gamble was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash. Impairment does not seem to be a factor.
He leaves behind two young children and had a third child on the way.
The family tells FOX19 NOW Gamble was a hard-working man who was very family-oriented. His mother says he had great spirit and lit up a room whenever he walked in.
The family says at the young age of 15, Gamble took on a leadership role in the family after the death of his father.
His fiancée says he was a great dad that cared for more than just his own children, having recently given his shoes to a young boy in need who did not have any of his own.
The family is raising money for his funeral and hopes to lay Gamble to rest next Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.