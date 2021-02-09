Heaviest snow in 13 years closes highways, schools, COVID-19 vaccinations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Tri-State’s heaviest snowfall in 13 years closed highways, schools and COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday.
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport reported 9.8 inches of snow, the most that has piled up there since 10.7 inches fell on March 8, 2008, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Hamilton County remains under a Level 2 Snow Emergency, meaning everyone should stay off the roads if at all possible.
“Due to hazardous driving conditions, all roadways in the county have been closed. This closure affects all state, county, township, and city roadways,” reads an advisory sent out just after 5 a.m. by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Most major school districts are completely closed or students are remote learning only.
Overnight snowfall totals range from 5 to 10 inches with the most in Fort Thomas to 5.5 inches in Loveland, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Downtown Cincinnati saw 7.5 inches of snow.
Other snow totals so far include 8.6 Florence; 8 Eden Park; 7 Cheviot; 9 Goshen; 10.5 Anderson Township; 9.9 Wilder; 7.3 Springboro; 5.5 Loveland; 6.2 Wyoming; 5.8 Batesville.
Northbound Interstate 71/Eastbound Fort Washington Way reopened about 9:30 a.m. after it was shut down for hours due to a crash near the Brent Spence Bridge.
Earlier, southbound I-75 was shut down at Seventh Street. The Sixth Street Viaduct also was closed onto SB I-75.
Salt trucks were sent out to I-71/75 near Kyles Lane, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Many roads remain snow covered and slick conditions will continue through the morning.
Many major roads and some side streets were pre-treated and crews were out plowing overnight and continue Tuesday morning, but the snow came down so fast they could not keep up.
Flurries and patchy very light freezing drizzle will be possible through the morning before drier conditions evolve for this afternoon, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Little to no additional snow accumulation is expected.
The weather is even impacting COVID-19 vaccinations in Clifton and northern Kentucky.
Periods of light snow are likely Wednesday into Thursday with some light snow accumulations expected.
